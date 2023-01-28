Football Manager 2023: How to get the game cheap

GOAL tells you how you can get the Football Manager 2023 game at the best price in your market...

Football Manager 2023 hit video game stores in November 2022 and has been delivering plenty of fun, excitement and virtual managerial experience for gamers across the globe since.

As is the trend for games, the titles can be bought at discounted prices a few months after they are released. It's no different for a game like FM2023 as it is now the cheapest it has ever been to purchase.

If you're considering getting the game for yourself or as a gift for someone, GOAL has every bit of information you will need to get it at the best deal available.

How to get Football Manager 2023 cheap

Football Manager 2023 has been available to buy since November 2022 but you can now get it at a discounted price.

FM 2023 is now available at 20% discount on PC/Mac, Console, Mobile and Nintendo Switch.

The sale is on till 6pm GMT on Thursday, February 2. (Timings and discounts may vary by platform and territory.) You can read more about the discount here.

How much will Football Manager 2023 cost?

Edition Normal price Discount price Football Manager 2023 £44.99/$60 £35.99/$48 Football Manager 2023 Console £39.99/$49.99 £31.99/$39.99 Football Manager 2023 Touch £39.99 £27.99 Football Manager 2023 Mobile £9.99/$9.99 £7.99/$7.99

As you may have noticed, the current sale is the cheapest the game has ever been since its release back in November 2022.

It also coincides with the game's launch on Playstation 5.

You can check out our Football Manager 2023 hub for all the details regarding the game.