No January shopping! Financial trouble likely to block Barcelona's attempts to sign a new midfielder in the next transfer window

Xavi wants reinforcements but Financial Fair Play rules look set to prevent Barcelona from acquiring a new midfielder in January.

Barca want new midfielder

Scouting team suggest names

FFP will stop Xavi in his tracks

WHAT HAPPENED? Mundo Deportivo claim that FFP rules will halt Barcelona's plans to sign a new midfielder in the winter window, despite Xavi's intense desire to do so. The club is still looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left the Nou Camp in the summer, joining former Barca team-mates Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oriol Romeu has started in all of Barcelona's competitive games thus far this season at the base of their three-man midfield, carrying out a serviceable job and helping Barca keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the table. However, the club know the 32-year-old doesn't represent a long-term solution. Names such as Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez and Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren have been touted as potential replacements but Barca's financial issues look set to quell any interest for the time being.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Regardless of their future transfer plans, Xavi's immediate attention will be on Barca's away game at Granada on Sunday.