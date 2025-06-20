Fifa Club World Cup: Africa came to compete - not to participate. Al Ahly. Sundowns. Rayners. Lorch rise to the occasion

Lerato Mkhondo believes Africa's giants are making global statements at the tournament.

They say in football, it’s not how you start - it’s how you finish.

But if Africa’s opening display at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup is anything to go by, how you start can leave a lasting impression on the world.

Africa’s representatives - Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, Espérance de Tunis, and Wydad Athletic Club - haven’t just shown up. They’ve shown out.

Having four African clubs represented at this prestigious tournament is a milestone. Each team comes from a rich footballing tradition, bringing with them loyal fan bases, tactical strength, and a deep hunger to prove their worth on the global stage.

But what’s turning heads is not the fact that they’re here - it’s how they’ve started their campaigns. Africa isn’t just participating; it’s commanding attention.

Egyptian powerhouse,Jose Riveiro's Al Ahly faced off against one of the tournament’s most high-profile sides: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. While many expected a walkover, Al Ahly had other plans.

In a tight, disciplined performance, the Reds held Miami to a goalless draw.

It wasn’t just about the result, it was about the attitude. Al Ahly showed that they could match flair with grit, discipline with purpose. They didn’t fear the stars - they faced them head-on.

If one thinks Al Ahly impressed with their resilience, Mamelodi Sundowns dazzled with dominance!

Sundowns’ opening match was nothing short of sensational. A collective team effort lit up Orlando Stadium, as the Brazilians dominated with 67.8% possession in their win over Ulsan HD - the fourth-highest possession recorded at this year’s Club World Cup. Only Paris Saint-Germain (73.9%), Bayern Munich (70.4%), and Flamengo (68.5%) have recorded more. If that isn’t proof that Sundowns mean business, what is?

This wasn’t just a win - it was a statement. Sundowns didn’t just come to compete - they came to control.

One of the standout performers of the tournament so far is Iqraam Rayners, who came agonisingly close to scoring a hat trick. Two of his goals were chalked off due to marginal decisions, but his electrifying display has the football world talking.

Thembinkosi Lorch also made his presence felt, adding flair and unpredictability to Wydad's electric attack when they faced English giants, Manchester City. Both these players represent the new wave of African talent- fearless, fast, and focused.

Al Ahly and Sundowns are no strangers to the Club World Cup. But this time, the narrative is different. It’s not just about historical presence - it’s about current performance. All four African clubs have contributed to a growing sense of belief that the continent's football is evolving, rising, and ready to challenge the traditional powers.

Africa is no longer just a source of raw talent exported abroad. It's a continent of tactically mature teams, disciplined systems, and world-class players who can compete with anyone.

The Club World Cup is the biggest stage in global club football, and right now, African teams are stepping up.

To our representatives: you’ve done the continent proud.

But this is just the beginning. The world is watching - and Africa is ready to show what it’s truly made of.

Keep flying the flag high!