FIFA 22 best young goalkeepers: The top 50 GKs on Career Mode

Goalkeepers may not get the same share of the plaudits as attackers do, but they are no less crucial to a team's fortunes in football.

As in real life, having a shotstopper who can pull off important saves is vital in FIFA 22 and it's usually a good idea to snap up a young talent or two to make sure you are covered in that position.

To help you on your way to glory in FIFA 22 Career Mode, Goal takes a look at the best young goalkeepers to buy on the game, ordered by their Potential Rating.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 22: Best Young Goalkeepers

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. 1 M Vandevoordt 19 Genk GK 71 87 £3.7m 2 C Chatzigavriel 17 Free GK 58 84 Free 3 G Mamardashvili 20 Valencia GK 75 83 £9m 4 D Alemdar 18 Rennes GK 68 83 £2.1m 5 Joan Garcia 20 Espanyol GK 67 83 £2.1m 6 K Tzolakis 18 Olympiacos GK 67 83 £2m 7 B Verbruggen 18 Anderlecht GK 65 83 £1.4m 8 G Bazunu 19 Man City GK 64 83 £1.1m 9 E Green 20 Saint-Etienne GK 72 81 £3.8m 10 Ayesa 20 Real Sociedad B GK 67 81 £1.8m 11 Arnau Tenas 20 Barcelona GK 67 81 £1.8m 12 J Blazquez 20 Atletico Talleres GK 65 81 £1.5m 13 S Lammens 18 Club Brugge GK 64 81 £1.1m 14 Alejandro Iturbe 17 Atletico Madrid GK 62 81 £750k 15 Pere Joan 19 Mallorca GK 62 81 £750k 16 C Boyce-Clarke 18 Reading GK 59 81 £600k 17 E Destanoglu 20 Besiktas GK 72 80 £3.8m 18 Miguel Morro 20 Rayo Vallecano GK 66 80 £1.5m 19 L Chevalier 19 Lille GK 64 80 £1.1m 20 R Neshcheret 19 Dynamo Kyiv GK 64 80 £1.1m 21 C Rushworth 19 Walsall GK 63 80 £950k 22 X Dziekonski 17 Jagiellonia Bialystok GK 63 80 £950k 23 J Olschowsky 19 Borussia M'gladbach GK 63 80 £950k

Genk's Maarten Vandervoordt was second only to Ilan Meslier in FIFA 21, but the Belgian is the best young goalkeeper in FIFA 22, with a potential rating of 87 in the game.

Cypriot goalkeeper Charis Chatzigavriel is not far behind Vandervoordt with 84 potential and he is available on free transfer in the game so could prove a shrewd investment.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is the most expensive of the best young goalkeepers on the game, but he is more or less ready for first-team action - as his involvement in the Valencia squad attests.

It should be noted that many of the high-potential goalkeepers in our list have relatively low current abilities, so they will need appropriate training and experience in order to improve.

However, on the flip side, many are valued at around £1 million or under and they can be loaned out in order to ensure they reach their potential.

Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu (potential ability: 83) is already a senior international with the Republic of Ireland and is among a select few who can claim to have saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Iturbe is 17 at the beginning of the game and is valued at £750k, which is a bargain for a goalkeeper with a potential rating of 81.

Saint-Etienne's appropriately named goalkeeper Etienne Green is, like Mamardashvili, very close to first-team football calibre despite his relative youth and valued at just under £4 million.

