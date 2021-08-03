Fabinho pens new five-year Liverpool deal

The 27-year-old Brazilian has become a firm favourite at Anfield since joining from Monaco three years ago

Liverpool star Fabinho has committed his future to Anfield by signing a fresh five-year contract extension, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Brazilian, 27, joined Liverpool in 2018 and has proved a valuable utility player for the Reds, filling in at centre-back or right-back as well as his favoured midfield role.

And after helping Jurgen Klopp ease the injury crisis suffered in defence last season he has been rewarded with a new deal that will run until 2026.

