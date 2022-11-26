News Matches
Explained: Why Musah & Saka swapped shirts after USMNT draw with England as he remembers his Arsenal past

Ritabrata Banerjee
17:08 SAST 2022/11/26
Yunus Musah and Bukayo Saka swapped jerseys recalling their Arsenal days after England and United States' goalless draw in the World Cup.

  • Musah & Saka swapped shirts
  • Were academy mates at Arsenal
  • USA held England to a draw

WHAT HAPPENED? After Friday's match, Musah posted a photo of Saka and himself holding each other's national team jerseys. Like Saka, Musah also graduated from Arsenal's youth system and the pair were team-mates from 2012 to 2018. Reminiscing about their academy days, the USMNT and Valencia star wrote: "It’s been years since the days at Hale End but I’m so grateful to have crossed paths again on football's biggest stage."

