Everton vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Everton against Leeds United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Everton and Leeds United will lock horns in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League games against Leeds (W5 D4), going down 1-0 at home in November 2020. However, they head into this fixture on the back of a derby defeat to Liverpool and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

They are struggling in the 18th spot with an equal number of points and have a golden opportunity to leapfrog the Whites with a win, who sit just above them in the standings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Everton vs Leeds United: Date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Leeds United Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: Goodison Park

How to watch Everton vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on the Universo network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and USA Network. It can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports website and app.

In the United Kingdom (UK), it will not be broadcasted since it is a 15:00 kickoff.

Whereas, in India it can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO. NBC Sports App and website. UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Everton team news & squad

Everton coach Sean Dyche has a few injury problems and will miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andros Townsend (knee), James Garner (back) and Nathan Patterson (knee).

In the absence of Calvert-Lewin, Ellis Simms might lead the line.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Simms

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Jakupovic Defenders Tarkowski, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Gueye. Forwards McNeil, Gray, Maupay, Simms

Leeds United team news and squad

Leeds also have several injuries to deal with as Rodrigo, Archie Gray (both ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin), Stuart Dallas (leg) and Luis Sinisterra (thigh) will miss this fixture.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, and Sonny Perkins are doubtful and will be assessed before kickoff.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles. Defenders Strujik, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling. Midfielders Adams, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood. Forwards Harrison, Gnoto, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford.