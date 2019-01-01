Everton announce signing of £10m Delph from Man City
Comments()
Getty
Everton have confirmed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, for a fee believed to be around £8.5 million ($11m) which could rise to £10 million ($12m).
The 29-year-old was widely reported to be joining the Toffees have fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad last season.
✅ High Quality— Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2019
✅ Experience
✅ Hunger
✅ Ambition
Welcome, Fabian Delph! pic.twitter.com/qFHSccvUpF
More to follow...