Everton announce signing of £10m Delph from Man City

The England international has joined the Merseysiders on three-year deal

have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Delph, for a fee believed to be around £8.5 million ($11m) which could rise to £10 million ($12m).

The 29-year-old was widely reported to be joining the Toffees have fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad last season.

✅ High Quality

✅ Experience

✅ Hunger

✅ Ambition



Welcome, Fabian Delph! pic.twitter.com/qFHSccvUpF — (@Everton) July 15, 2019

More to follow...