Erik ten Hag has called on the Manchester United hierarchy to back him in the transfer market so the club can compete with their rivals next season.

Ten Hag calls for better recruitment next season

Dutchman feels his squad is short

He wishes Martial were available more often

WHAT HAPPENED? The manager admitted that his squad are vulnerable to just a couple of important absentees in the wake of Sunday's 2-0 defeat by a dominant Newcastle side. And he demanded improvements for the next campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we knew before the start of the season...we need outstanding players at Manchester United, that is clear," Ten Hag told reporters before Wednesday's match against Brentford. "If you have injuries you need replacements and competition, especially if you want to compete in four competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United badly missed suspended midfield linchpin Casemiro against Newcastle and in the last two months have had to make do without Christian Eriksen, whose accurate passing and control helped the team's resurgent form until he injured ankle ligaments in January. Anthony Martial has also been frequently injured, leading Wout Weghorst to start every game since he joined on loan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag said he wished he was able to pick Martial more often. "In the first place I'm frustrated for himself, he doesn’t want to be there, he wants to be on the pitch," he said. "And second for a manager because when your best players are available you have a better chance of winning games. But it's the same for Casemiro and Eriksen, they are very important players but when they are not available, you still have to win."

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side host Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday, looking to avenge their 4-0 drubbing in the reverse fixture.