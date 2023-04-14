’They should be embarrassed’ - Man Utd SLAMMED for late capitulation against Sevilla by former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel did not hold back on his opinion of the team after their late collapse to Sevilla on Thursday.

United concede two late own goals

Lose players to injury and suspension

"There are players who should be embarrassed"

WHAT HAPPENED? United's late surrender of a game they had completely controlled sent current and former-players scrambling to explain the almost unexplainable. Goalkeeping great Schmeichel was forthright with his assessment of what had gone wrong in his role as a pundit on BBC Radio 5 Live.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the station, the former shot stopper said: “A few players today need to look at themselves and think about whether they are contributing to the team enough. There are a few players who should be embarrassed with their performances.

“De Gea played well, he made two fantastic saves, couldn't do anything about the goals. He kept Man United in the lead. The best player is the guy who scored twice, Sabitzer was really good. His team-mates have let him down. he showed the way and they didn't catch on to it. This could and should have been a 5-0 win"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United looked to be cruising to Europa League semi-final spot before running into a host of second half problems, losing Lisandro Martinez to injury and Bruno Fernandes to suspension. Sevilla took advantage as United finished the game with ten men, conceding two bizarre own goals to allow the six-time winners back into the tie.

WHAT NEXT? United will dust themselves down and regroup for a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.