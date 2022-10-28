'He was embarrassed' - Klopp admits headbutt red card 'knocked Nunez's confidence' as striker begins to hit his stride at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has praised Darwin Nunez for his recent on-field response after a shaky start to his Liverpool career.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker joined the Reds in a club-record £85m transfer deal over the summer but picked up a red card for a headbutt against Crystal Palace on his Anfield debut. After that setback, however, he has found some form and earned the praise of his manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press, Klopp said: "Darwin came here after a short break, flew straight to Asia, didn't speak English, new team, and the price - and then everyone judges straight away.

"Started well, scored v City and Fulham, then the red card. He was embarrassed. Confidence was knocked."

He concluded: "He's involved in a lot, a lot of finishing moments. It was a great month for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After facing fair scrutiny in the press for his silly red card, Nunez has returned with a vengeance and has now scored four goals in his last four starts for Liverpool.

DID YOU KNOW? Having played just 636 minutes this season, Nunez has six goals (including his Community Shield goal and appearance). This is one more than Gabriel Jesus has managed in 1,202 minutes for Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Liverpool host 18th-placed Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, and a goal or two from the Uruguayan could help fire the Reds closer to the European places.