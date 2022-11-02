Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Dynamo Kyiv welcome Fenerbahce to face them at Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in a Group B encounter.

For the hosts, this is their last visit to Europe for the season, having come home bottom of the group - but for their visitors, there is plenty to play for as they seek to avoid the play-off round.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce date & kick-off time

Game: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Date: November 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK N/A BT Sport App India SonyLIV N/AA

Dynamo Kyiv squad & team news

It's perhaps not a surprise Dynamo have struggled in Europe this year, but they have nevertheless given a spirited account of themselves amid trying times.

They will bow out with their heads held high - and if they can help it, another win to their name too.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bushchan, Neshcheret, Boyko, Avramenko Defenders Vivcharenko, Bol, Popov, Burda, Karavayev, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Dubinchak, Kędziora Midfielders Sydorchuk, Kabayev, Shepelyev, Parris, Shaparenko, Yatsyk, Tsyhankov, Andriyevskyi, Harmash, Kravchenko, Lonwijk, Buyalskyi, Diallo, Tsarenko, Benito Forwards Vanat, Supryaha, Kulach, Besedin

Fenerbahce squad and team news

Squaring up with Rennes at the top of Group B, Fenerbahce currently have their noses in front thanks to overall goal difference.

That means if both sides win, it will be they who proceed directly through to the last-16. If the Ligue 1 side better their result however, it will be the play-off route they have to contend with.