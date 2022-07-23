'An embarrassing mess!' - De Gea lays down the law at Man Utd & warns 'disaster' season cannot happen again

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, but have shown encouraging signs under Erik ten Hag

David de Gea has warned his Manchester United team-mates that they cannot afford another "disaster" of a season after labelling their 2021-22 season "embarrassing" and "a mess". United finished the last campaign with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, returning with their worst-ever points tally in the competition (58).

They also failed to win a trophy for the fifth successive season, but the early signs are good that they will be back challenging soon under new manager Erik ten Hag.

"Losing games 4-0 and 5-0 was unacceptable"

Speaking to reporters, De Gea said: "For me and everyone it was a very tough season, embarrassing sometimes. Some games were a mess, a disaster.

"So we should learn from last season that that cannot happen again because it was tough, it was painful to be there.

"We were not capable to win games and losing games 4-0 or 5-0, it was unacceptable. But sometimes you have to feel the pain to get up and keep going.”

Man Utd's pre-season so far?

United got their pre-season campaign off to a perfect start by defeating Liverpool 4-0 i Bangkok, before beginning their tour of Australia with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

Ten Hag's side then beat Crystal Palace 3-1 before being held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa, despite leading 2-0 at half-time.

United still have two games to play before starting their new season, as they face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 before returning to Manchester for a game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford a day later.

They will begin their Premier League campaign with a home match against Brighton on August 7.