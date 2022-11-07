Cremonese vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cremonese against Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan face their penultimate Serie A game of this calendar year as they travel to Cremona to take on Cremonese on Tuesday.

The defeat at Torino at the end of October was a damaging one as the Rossoneri will trail leaders Napoli by at least six points going into this clash, despite an injury-time win against Spezia last time out.

Meanwhile, the hosts have everything to prove as they are the only side in the Italian top flight yet to record a win this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Cremonese vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Cremonese vs AC Milan Date: November 8, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm GMT / 1:15am IST (Nov 9) Venue: Giovanni Zini Stadium, Cremona

How to watch Cremonese vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Cremonese vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Cremonese team news and squad

Cremonese coach Massimiliano Alvini will be missing a number of players for the Milan test, such as Matteo Bianchetti, Cyriel Dessers, Vlad Chiriches and Ionut Radu.

Cremonese possible XI: Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Hendry, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Quagliata, Meite, Pickel; Buonaiuto, Tsadjout, Okereke

Position Players Goalkeepers Carnesecchi, Saro, Sarr Defenders Hendry, Valeri, Aiwu, Sernicola, Ghiglione, Quagliata, Lochoshvili Midfielders Vasquez, Pickel, Ascacibar, Castagnetti, Acella, Meite, Escalante, Milanese, Zanimacchia Forwards Baez, Ciofani, Buonaiuto, Afena-Gyan, Tsadjout, Okereke

AC Milan team news and squad

Olivier Giroud's celebration of his late winner against Spezia earned him a second yellow card and a suspension. Divock Origi will likely come in.

Other than that, Stefano Pioli will miss his usual lot of longer-term absentees in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Saelemaekers, and goalkeeper Mike Maigan, while Davide Calabria and Alessando Florenzi are still recovering from their respective injuries.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Rebic, Krunic, Leao; Origi