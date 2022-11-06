Chelsea vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal face a tricky game away at the Stamford Bridge in the London derby, taking on a rejuvenated Chelsea side.

Arsenal will face a stern test as they travel to the Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, as the former temporarily find themselves in second place on the Premier League table.

Arteta's side have 31 points from 12 games, dropping just two points in their last five games. Their previous league fixture resulted in a goal fest, smashing five past Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have struggled for form of late after a more than decent start under new coach Graham Potter. They have gone winless in their last three league games, with the most recent game resulting in a 4-1 loss against Brighton. Injuries to key players haven't helped their cause either as they languish in seventh place on the table.

Chelsea vs Arsenal confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella; Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; While, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Chelsea and Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, 9th November, before playing their final fixture before the World Cup on Saturday, 12th November, against an in-form Newcastle United.

Arsenal will host Brighton in the third round of the EFL Cup on the same day as Chelsea, while they will travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves in their final game ahead of the World Cup on Sunday, 13th November.