Chelsea given QUADRUPLE injury boost ahead of Champions League showdown with Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Star attacker Kai Havertz, who missed Chelsea's weekend clash against Brighton due to a knee problem, re-joined training on Monday and has been declared fit for the match against Real Madrid, according to Evening Standard.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were also rested for the weekend Premier League clash against Brighton but the players will be available for selection in the Champions League. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who complained of a back problem has also recovered from his injury.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The only first team player who remains out of action is Armando Broja. Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile trained with the first team but they are not registered for the Champions League.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Frank Lampard's side, who have lost their last three matches in all competitions, will be next seen in action against Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.