Chelsea's Mkyhailo Mudryk snaps back at fan on Instagram with sarcastic Ballon d'Or comment after 'learn to make 360 turns' jibe

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk shut down a fan on Instagram with a sarcastic response to a "learn to make 360 turns" jibe.

Mudryk dismisses critical comment on Instagram

Has struggled at Chelsea

Hopes to start afresh under Pochettino

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukranian, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89m ($109m) in January, has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge. In response to one of Mudryk's recent Instagram posts, a fan urged him to work on his dribbling skills in order to make a bigger impact next season. The 22-year-old hit back at the supporter's comment as he was in no mood for unsolicited advice on social media.

The fan commented: "Bro learn to make 360 turns with the ball it will help u change direction and be unpredictable. Running with the ball in one direction isn’t good enough. Clue.”

Mudryk then replied sarcastically: “Why you are didn’t win Balon d’Or yet?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk is yet to score a goal in Chelsea colours and has only provided two assists in 15 league appearances. The winger's performance was reflective of a difficult 2022-23 season for Chelsea as a whole, with two managerial changes leading to a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League. This isn't the first time Mudryk has brushed off criticism, though, as he told Sky Sports in April: "It's a lot of pressure, but it's not for the first time. I like this pressure because one day that guy who said I’m a loser, one day he will say I’m a winner. Time will tell."

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk remains determined to turn around his fortunes in London in the 2023-24 season as Chelsea look to regroup and improve under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.