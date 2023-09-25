Still not ready for management? Chelsea legend John Terry set to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia by taking Al-Shabab sporting director role

Ritabrata Banerjee
John Terry 2023Getty
Al ShababJ. TerryS. GerrardSaudi League

John Terry is set to follow Steven Gerrard's path and head to Saudi Arabia to join Pro League side Al-Shabab.

  • Terry on his way to Saudi Arabia
  • Will become Al-Shabab's sporting director
  • Refused managerial role at Al-Shabab

WHAT HAPPENED? After Gerrard, another former English football star Terry is all set to move to Saudi Arabia where he will take charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab as their sporting director, according to Sports Zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terry, who had formerly worked as an assistant manager at Aston Villa and Leeds United, is currently working at the Chelsea academy. The 42-year-old reportedly refused to accept a managerial role as he wanted to join the club on a short-term basis.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq 2023-24Getty Images

Steven Gerrard John Terry Liverpool Chelsea November 2014Getty

WHAT NEXT? Al-Shabab are currently struggling at the bottom half of the league table with just eight points from their first seven games. They next face giants Al-Hilal in a Saudi Pro League clash on Friday.

