Casemiro's lost his head! Man Utd star CHOKES Hughes and receives red card with ban certain to follow

Casemiro was sent off for Manchester United after choking Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes during an altercation in Saturday's league matchup.

WHAT HAPPENED? United players reacted furiously to Jeffrey Schlupp barging Antony in a challenge off the ball which sent the Brazilian tumbling down towards the advertising boards. A melee followed which involved both sets of players, including Casemiro who singled out Hughes and appeared to grab him by the throat before swiping at his face. The moment of madness wasn't spotted by Andre Mariner in real time, but a VAR intervention advised the on-field official to award the midfielder a red card.

More to follow...