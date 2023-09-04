Former Brazil international and Spurs midfielder Sandro announces retirement

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34 on Monday.

Sandro announces retirement

Played for Spurs and Brazil among others

Will work towards coaching badges

WHAT HAPPENED? Sandro made the announcement via an Instagram video as he stood at Ze Vasco football school's ground, where he began his footballing career. The all-encompassing midfielder made his debut for Internacional in Brazil at the age of 18 and enjoyed a 16-year-long career that included stints in England, Turkey, Italy, and Portugal - playing over 300 matches. He represented Brazil in 17 matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sandro became a cult figure at Spurs with his performances for the club between 2010-2014, and started for them as they reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League at the club's first attempt in 2010/11. He made 105 appearances for Spurs before moving to Queens Park Rangers in 2014.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SANDRO? The midfielder will enjoy his time away from the game for some time but has announced that he will work towards achieving his coaching badges.