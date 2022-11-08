Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern Munich look to maintain their position as league leaders with a win against Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich have found their dominant form in the league, after a rusty start to the season in domestic football. They became league leaders again with a win against Hertha Berlin last week, and would be hoping to remain in first place by defeating Werder Bremen.

Since 1987, Bayern Munich have never lost their last home game of the calendar year. Their record against Werder Bremen also favours them, as Die Roten are unbeaten against them since 2008, and have handed Bremen their highest number of defeats (58).

However, only Borussia Mönchengladbach have beaten Bayern Munich in their history more than Werder Bremen have (26 games). It will be tough for Bremen to overcome Bayern without their top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, but one can't write them off completely.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez; Sabitzer, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Werder Bremen XI (5-3-2): Pavlenka; Pieper, Veljkovic, Friedl; Weiser, Groß, Gruev, Bittencourt, Jung; Burke, Ducksch

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Before the World Cup break, Bayern Munich will travel to bottom-placed Schalke on 12th November. They will return to action with an away tie against rivals RB Leipzig on 20th January, in a clash which is expected to be extremely close, followed by a home fixture against 12th placed Koln on 25th January.