Bayern Munich ‘will try EVERYTHING’ to sell Sadio Mane this summer following Leroy Sane bust-up and Thomas Tuchel appointment

- Senegalese star joined in 2022
- Clashed with club colleague
- May be moved on this summer
WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal international forward, who moved to the Allianz Arena from Liverpool in 2022, is seeing serious questions asked of his future following a dressing room scuffle with club colleague Sane. A Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium led to tempers boiling over in the Bayern camp.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sane has been seen sporting a swollen lip, with Mane dropped from Bayern’s squad for a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim. Sky Germany claims that the Bundesliga giants are now looking to offload a proven performer following his breach of club discipline, claiming: “Bayern will try everything to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn’t fit his system.”
AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also being suggested that Mane has been stung with a club-record fine of “far beyond €300,000” following his altercation with Sane, with the 31-year-old being hit with financial and sporting sanctions.
WHAT NEXT? Bayern are due to face City again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, with it yet to be determined whether Mane will have any part to play in that contest or within Tuchel’s long-term plans.