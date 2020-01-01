Bayern Munich dominate 2020 FIFPRO Men's World XI nominations with nine candidates

The 55 male nominees for the annual award have been revealed, with the Champions League winners unsurprisingly the most represented club

dominate the nominations for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI, with the winners having nine candidates out of 55.

Hansi Flick's team won a , DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble in 2019-20, seeing off in the final of the European football's premier competition in August.

Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich were the only Bayern players to make the long-list last year, and those two again feature this time around.

Lewandowski scored a remarkable 55 goals across all competitions for Bayern last term, and has hit the ground running this season, netting 15 times to take his tally for the year so far to 70.

Manuel Neuer enjoyed something of a resurgence last term and heads up a list of 10 goalkeepers.

David Alaba was last on the list in 2017 but returns after starring at centre-back alongside Jerome Boateng, who also makes his first appearance in three years.

ANNOUNCEMENT @FIFPRO together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the 55 players with most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, selected by their fellow professional footballers.



Here's all you need to know https://t.co/0JH5WVoo2L #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/lpZEEryGED — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 10, 2020

Thomas Muller is back after a four-year absence, while Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka are all included for the first time.

Philippe Coutinho was something of a bit-part player but did score twice and provide an assist in a thumping 8-2 win over – where he has now returned after a loan spell in Munich – in the Champions League semi-finals, while Thiago Alcantara, now of , also features.

The list, which is based on players who received the most votes from other professionals, also includes 11 new faces.

It is no shock to see 's scoring sensation Erling Haaland make the cut, while playmaker Bruno Fernandes is also involved.

Dele Alli, meanwhile, is something of a surprise inclusion. The midfielder has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho, making only two Premier League appearances, with his only top-flight start coming in the opening day defeat to . In total, Alli has played just 66 league minutes this term.

Premier League champions Liverpool have eight players on the list, including new signing Thiago.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are included among 15 forwards, while Dani Alves is the only man on the list not to play in Europe's top five leagues.

The 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI will be made up of the goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three attackers who receive the most votes, with the final spot going to the highest-ranking outfielder outside of the top nine.