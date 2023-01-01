Azpilicueta admits Chelsea have 'lost too many points' and are 'really far away' from pre-season targets following Forest draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has played down Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the Champions League after dropping yet more points away at Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea drop more points on the road

Come unstuck against game Forest side

Long way off the top four

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter's side produced yet another lacklustre performance at the City Ground and were perhaps fortunate to get anything from the game. Forest showed more tenacity and aggression, especially after Serge Aurier volleyed them level. The Blues had to settle for a point in the end, which leaves them eight behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking soon after the draw, the defender said: "Every point matters and of course, today we lost two points. Since the beginning of the season we lost too many points and we are now really far away from where we want to be.

"We need to have a very good second half of the season if we want to achieve a Champions league spot next season. We have to stick together. We know that it is not the most pleasant time but in these difficult moments I think we need everybody to work hard to improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter has picked up just 15 points in his 10 league games in charge at Stamford Bridge and results like today's draw won't help his cause with some fans already questioning his position at the helm. Champions League qualification is vital for the Blues' future plans but they face an uphill battle to secure it.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AZPILICUETA? With Reece James once again sidelined through injury, the Spaniard's spell in the side looks set to continue for the duration of the 23-year-old's absence. It doesn't get any easier for him or for Chelsea as they get ready to welcome Manchester City on Thursday.