Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Villa against United on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will face Aston Villa twice in a span of a week as the teams first square off in a Premier League tie at Villa Park on Sunday. The sides will meet again in a Carabao Cup meeting at Old Trafford on November 11.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to make it four wins in as many league games to move into the top four after a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while Villa begin life under new coach Unai Emery, who has replaced Steven Gerrard at the helm.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Man Utd Date: November 6, 2022 Kick-off: 9am ET / 2pm BST / 7:30pm IST Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can view the game live on Peacock Premium. In the United Kingdom (UK), the 2pm kick-off at Villa Park will not be telecast but can be watched by those who possess a subscription to VillaTV.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A VillaTV India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Aston Villa team news and squad Boubacar Kamara, Ludwig Augustinsson and Diego Carlos will miss out, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez seems to have recovered from the head injury he sustained in the Newcastle loss last weekend. Emery in unlikely to make many changes as he is yet to have a good look at his players as Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey could been seen as the front three. Changes, if any, may come in the form of John McGinn and Lucas Digne starting in place of Ashley Young and Emiliano Buendia. Aston Villa Possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins, Ings, Bailey Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Bednarek, Digne Midfielders Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey Forwards Ings, Watkins, Archer Man Utd team news and squad

The likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are doubtful for the tie, with Bruno Fernandes suspended after picking his fifth yellow card in the West Ham win last weekend. Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Raphael Varane are all also unavailable through injury.

Fernandes' absence paves way for Fred for a start, while Victor Lindelof could be seen in the XI ahead of Harry Maguire alongside Lisandro Martinez at the back.

In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo may be partnered Marcus Rashford after the latter came off the bench against Sociedad on Thursday.

Man Utd Possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Ronaldo, Rashford