Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Graham Potter's men look to consolidate their position in the top-4 while Steven Gerrard fights to see another day as Aston Villa's manager

A revamped Chelsea outfit travels away from home battling it out with Aston Villa as Graham Potter looks to extend Chelsea’s astounding run of form in all competitions. Since arriving from Brighton, Potter has changed Chelsea’s outlook and has helped them play to their full potential.

The club is fresh from the 2-0 bashing of AC Milan at the San Siro and would look to extend their run of form. Currently, the Blues sit in 4th position and are being chased by Erik Ten Haag’s Manchester United who is just a single point behind. Potter would want Chelsea to establish themselves firmly in the Premier League something that has already been done in Europe. A major concern for the Blues would be Reece James’ injury which could sideline him for almost eight weeks. The England international could miss a chunk of Chelsea’s games and could cause Potter to change his tactics.

While Aston Villa’s manager has a hanging sword over his head that could drop quite soon. The Clarets have managed to win a single game in their previous five fixtures drawing three and losing one and are currently in the 16th position, just two points away from safety. Steven Gerrard would know that the game against Chelsea could be one of his last chances before he’s shown the exit door.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga; Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah; Chilwell, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Aston Villa's and Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures

Aston Villa travels away from home twice facing Fulham and Newcastle United on the 21st and 29th of October respectively. The Clarets also host Brentford in the middle on the 23rd of October.

While Chelsea faces Manchester United on the 23rd of October before Graham Potter travels to face his former club Brighton on the 29th of October. The club then play North London rivals Arsenal on 6th November.