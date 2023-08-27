Aston Villa team bus sustains 'significant damage' after motorway attack on way back from Burnley

Aston Villa's team bus was attacked as the team travelled home from Burnley on Sunday evening.

Unai Emery's side were travelling back to the Midlands following a 3-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor. As reported by BBC Sport, the incident took place at junction 10 of the M65 motorway west of Burnley town centre.

According to reports, significant damage was done to the windscreen of the team bus after a brick was thrown at it.

Following the incident, Burnley released the following statement: "Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match.

"Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible."

A first-half brace from Matty Cash and a 61st-minute Moussa Diaby strike secured a second consecutive Premier League win for Emery's side, who are sitting seventh in the table after three games of the 2023-24 campaign.