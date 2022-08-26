Arsenal have a transfer plan to replace Pepe, says Arteta amid Neto interest

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have been preparing for the past two months to replace Nicolas Pepe, who completed his loan move to Nice on Thursday.

Pepe has joined Nice on loan for the season

Arteta says there is a plan to replace him

Wolves star Pedro Neto is a key target

WHAT HAPPENED? But the Gunners boss, who is interested in signing Pedro Neto from Wolves, has warned that implementing the plan the club has put in place is far from a forgone conclusion.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked by GOAL whether Pepe will be replaced, Arteta said: “If we can implement the plan we have, we will try to do [it].

“In that plan, [Pepe leaving] was something that could happen. Now it's a reality and we have been preparing the last two months to achieve what we want. Whether that is possible, we will see. We have let a player go and maybe [we’ll] be able to recruit somebody. But it’s not a guarantee because the players are still not here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has made no secret of his desire to add more to his squad before the end of the window. Neto is a player Arsenal are pushing for, but they have yet to table an official offer to Wolves. Talks are continuing with Neto’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to try and determine whether a deal could be possible.

DID YOU KNOW? Nicolas Pepe had key goal contributions in the quarter-final, semi-final and final as Arsenal won the FA Cup in 2020. He scored against Sheffield United in the last eight, then set up goals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Manchester City and Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are next in action on Saturday when they host Fulham in the Premier League (5.30pm kick-off).