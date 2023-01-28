Arsenal appeal 'unfair' FA charge over player protests against Oxford United

Arsenal have launched an appeal after being charged by the Football Association over their players' conduct in the FA Cup against Oxford United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have appealed an FA charge over the conduct of their players against Oxford in the third round of the FA Cup. The Gunners were sanctioned for their protests in the first half when players felt they should have been awarded a penalty for handball when the ball struck Elliott Moore's arm. The referee waved the appeals away and Arsenal went on to win 3-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners have appealed on the grounds that the charge was unreasonable and unfair. Arsenal believe it's unreasonable because the FA say they forcefully tried to get the referee to overturn their decision even though the match official did not mention anything like that in his report. The north Londoners also feel the charge is unfair because there have been similar incidents involving other clubs that have not led to a charge. They have cited several examples in their appeal and are now waiting for a response.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal's charge against Oxford was the club's second in a week. The Gunners were also sanctioned and subsequently find £40,000 for failing to control their players against Newcastle. Once again a decision not to award a penalty for handball led to a fiery response from the Gunners which did not go down well with the FA.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners are back in Premier League action in a week's time against Everton at Goodison Park.