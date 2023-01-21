Ancelotti includes Camavinga in Real Madrid's 'untouchables' but says squad rotation is important

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti highlighted the importance oof Eduardo Camavina, but insisted that the same players cannot play every week.

Ancelotti identified "untouchables"

Camavinga included amid transfer rumours

But manager stressed need for squad rotation

WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga came under fire for his performance in the Supercopa de Espana defeat to rivals Barcelona last weekend, but played the full 90 minutes in Madrid's memorable comeback win against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Amid speculation that he could join Arsenal on-loan, Ancelotti emphasised that Camavinga was a crucial part of the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The squad is untouchable," Ancelotti said in a press conference. "It's not only [Modric and Kroos], it's the others who come onto the pitch and give everything, like [Dani] Ceballos and [Marco] Asensio did [at Villarreal]. Modric and Kroos are untouchable, but that doesn't mean they have to play every game.

"[Camavinga] is untouchable, like Modric or Kroos."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga had been linked with a move away from the club, although the player's agent has since shut down those rumours. For Madrid, Thursday's victory gave Ancelotti's side a much-needed boost, as they trail league leaders Barca by three points with a far inferior goal difference and need to build momentum fast.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side face Athletic Club on Sunday, who are without a win in three and currently sit eighth in the La Liga table.