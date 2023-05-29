Alexis Sanchez back in the Premier League? Former Arsenal & Man Utd star keen to return to England this summer

Alexis Sanchez is considering returning to the Premier League in the summer after spending just one season at Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old Chilean, who had spent five seasons in the Premier League between 2014 to 2019, playing for Arsenal and Manchester United, is reportedly considering a move back to England with the Gunners keen on re-signing him, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sanchez spent four glorious years at Arsenal from 2014 to 2018, winning two FA Cups and a Community Shield before heading to Manchester United. The winger's performance dropped massively after joining the Red Devils as he was loaned out to Inter after just one and a half seasons and was then permanently sold to them.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Barcelona star moved to Ligue 1 and joined Marseille on a two-year deal in 2022. He appeared in 42 matches in all competitions for the French club this season, scoring 18 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHEZ? After missing out on the Premier League title this season, the Gunners will look to rebuild their team by adding reinforcements in several positions, and it remains to be seen if they will place a bid for the veteran attacker.