Alexander-Arnold hits new career high with Mane assist for Liverpool goal vs West Ham

Emma Smith
Getty

The right back's driven cross set up his team mate's strike in the first half at Anfield, and also delivered a personal milestone

Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a new personal best with his assist for Sadio Mane's opener in Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold's low driven cross was turned in by Mane to give the Reds the lead, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.

It also represented a new milestone for the England international, as it was his 16th assist in all competitions for his club in 2021-22 - surpassing his season best from previous campaigns.

Editors' Picks

What's the stat?

Further Reading