'You're talking about Jabu Pule-Mahlangu!' Kaizer Chiefs coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef cautioned about Luke Baartman as ex-Cape Town Spurs star can 'fool you' and 'he needs a coach that would understand him'

"He's a special player; when you talk about Luke Baartman, you're talking about Jabu Pule (Mahlangu), you're talking about (Patrick) 'Ace' Ntsoelengoe; he's a special player, a very special player," Mhlongo told Soccer Laduma.

"He does things you won't believe. The only thing is, he is not an aggressive training player. When you look at him at training, he will fool you because he doesn't go 50/50 (in challenges); he doesn't want to hurt his teammates; he goes easy," the former Bucs star added.

"But when it comes to match days, he will show you flames. He needs a coach who would understand him, as at training, he is not aggressive. He just prepares himself," the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender went on.

"But on matchdays, he will win you matches. We had to take him out of the injury for him to help us (at Cape Town Spurs). We had to ask him to sacrifice just for a few games; there are games he won (by himself) for us. That's why they (Chiefs) snatched him because they saw the quality."