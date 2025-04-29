Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad AC, February 2025.Wydad AC
Michael Madyira

'You deserve the best' - Wydad Casablanca's best player makes emotional tribute to outgoing Rhulani Mokwena as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach's Pep Guardiola dream fades away

South AfricaR. MokwenaWydad Casablanca vs FAR RabatWydad CasablancaFAR RabatBotola ProMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Richards BayMamelodi Sundowns FCRichards BayPremier Soccer LeagueM. Rayhi

The 38-year-old was in his first job outside South Africa but endured a difficult spell in Morocco where he was in charge of a giant club.

  • Mokwena is leaving Wydad
  • This is after just a season in Morocco
  • One of his former players pays tribute to him
