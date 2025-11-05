World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana get millions ahead of AFCON as Banyana Banyana, Amajita and Amajimbo also get recognition for their achievements

Under coach Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana have been on an upward trajectory across all competitions.

They first sealed their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

The most recent achievement was the 2026 World Cup qualification to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South Africa U20 team, Amajita, conquered the continent in AFCON and qualified for the U20 World Cup recently held in Chile, where they reached the knockout rounds.

Amajimbo, South Africa's U17 team, had a good continental and regional outing to qualify for the ongoing U17 World Cup in Chile, where they recently beat Bolivia 3-1.

Banyana Banyana have also been doing quite well; they are hoping to conquer the continent once again in the forthcoming WAFCON.