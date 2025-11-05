World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana get millions ahead of AFCON as Banyana Banyana, Amajita and Amajimbo also get recognition for their achievements
The achievements, so far, by South Africa
Under coach Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana have been on an upward trajectory across all competitions.
They first sealed their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18, 2026.
The most recent achievement was the 2026 World Cup qualification to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South Africa U20 team, Amajita, conquered the continent in AFCON and qualified for the U20 World Cup recently held in Chile, where they reached the knockout rounds.
Amajimbo, South Africa's U17 team, had a good continental and regional outing to qualify for the ongoing U17 World Cup in Chile, where they recently beat Bolivia 3-1.
Banyana Banyana have also been doing quite well; they are hoping to conquer the continent once again in the forthcoming WAFCON.
Motivation needed from all the stakeholders
When the national teams perform well in global or continental competition, they also market the country, and the tourism sector gains.
Players, further, attract recognition from top clubs across the world, which opens the door and sets the bar for the future generation.
The Sports Ministry, under the leadership of Gayton McKenzie, set aside R9.5 million to reward the players for flying the country's flag high.
All the teams, starting from Amajimbo to Bafana Bafana, have been recognised for what they have recently done.
Bafana get the lion's share of the award
"As we look ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December and January, and the World Cup next year in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, the message is simple: let us stand behind our team," he said during his address.
"R5 million for Bafana Bafana’s unbeaten run [on their way to AFCON].
"We must be honest; part of the challenge is staffing and financial support,” McKenzie continued.
“I call on corporate South Africa and sponsors to step up and help Bafana Bafana. They’ve done their part; now we must do ours. No federation can survive without sponsorship. I urge corporate South Africa to support Bafana Bafana in the same way they’ve backed SA Rugby and Cricket South Africa. The majority of South Africans love football.
“Banyana Banyana will receive R1 million, and the national under-20 team [Amajita] will also get R1 million.
“The under-17 men’s team [Amajimbos], currently competing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, will receive R500,000," he concluded.
Will South Africa continue with their good run?
After the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, for Amajimbo, who top their group after their opening win, the next assignment for the country will be in Morocco, where the focus will be on Bafana Bafana.
Having finished third in the last AFCON staged in the Ivory Coast, Hugo Broos' men will be aiming for nothing less than the crown, which they last won in 1996 when they hosted it.
They have been placed in Group B alongside Egypt and COSAFA rivals Angola and Zimbabwe, with the top two teams guaranteed a place in the Round of 16.
Then it will be Banyana's turn to shine on the continental stage at WAFCON 2026 kicking off in Morocco in March 2026. After losing their crown at the last edition, Desiree Ellis will be hoping to wrest the trophy back for South Africa.
The World Cup Final in June 2026 will be the senior men's team's fourth appearance at the finals where they will hope to improve on their record of never having progressed past the group stages.