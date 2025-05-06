'You're going to be working in McDonald's!' - Roy Keane told ex-Premier League star 'I don't like nothing about you' in extraordinary dressing room 'hammering' as Man Utd legend is called out for 'insecure' management style Manchester United Premier League Ipswich

Roy Keane's fiery management style has been revealed by one of his former players during his disappointing spell in charge of Ipswich Town.