Win or bust: Jose Riveiro and Orlando Pirates face a do-or-die battle to stop Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

The Sea Robbers find themselves at a crossroads as they prepare for their crucial clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, March 16.

With the defending champions holding a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League, this fixture is not just another high-stakes encounter, it is the Buccaneers’ last realistic shot at staying in the title race. 

Anything less than a win would effectively pave the way for Sundowns to go on to secure yet another league crown, reducing the remainder of the season to a mere formality. 

But beyond the title race, here GOAL looks at the implications for Pirates and coach Jose Riveiro should the club go another year without a league crown. 

