Win or bust: Jose Riveiro and Orlando Pirates face a do-or-die battle to stop Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

With the defending champions holding a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League, this fixture is not just another high-stakes encounter, it is the Buccaneers’ last realistic shot at staying in the title race.
Anything less than a win would effectively pave the way for Sundowns to go on to secure yet another league crown, reducing the remainder of the season to a mere formality.
But beyond the title race, here GOAL looks at the implications for Pirates and coach Jose Riveiro should the club go another year without a league crown.
