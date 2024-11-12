Will we see Themba Zwane in Bafana Bafana colours ever again? - The chances of a comeback after Achilles injury...

Facing a tough Achilles recovery and age challenges, ‘Mshishi’s’ return to the national team set-up hangs in the balance.

On Tuesday, 16 October during a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and the Republic of Congo in Brazzaville, Themba Zwane faced a major setback after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Known for his skill and experience, Zwane’s journey to recovery and the possibility of him rejoining the Bafana Bafana squad now faces uncertainty. Given the challenges posed by his injury and age, the likelihood of seeing him in South Africa’s national colours again is open to speculation.

Here, GOAL explores the factors affecting his potential return and whether his ambitions might lie closer to home in the coming years.

