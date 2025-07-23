Will 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi be included in Orlando Pirates' captaincy committee after wearing armband in Spain? Ex-Pirates star Benson Mhlongo insists, 'Being a captain doesn't depend on age'
The teenager's rise has been rapid. From making his professional debut in March 2025, to making his maiden Bafana Bafana appearance three months later and then skippering the Buccaneers in pre-season.
- Pirates are looking for a new captain
- Is the 19-year-old going to replace Maela
- A Bucs legend does not mind Mbokazi taking over