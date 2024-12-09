'Why was Percy Tau benched against Orlando Pirates?' Former Al Ahly star demands answers from Marcel Kohler

BackpageSeth Willis'Why was Percy Tau benched against Orlando Pirates?' Former Al Ahly star demands answers from Marcel KohlerCAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SCOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SCOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsPremier Soccer LeagueP. TauThe Bafana Bafana international was not included in the Red Devils' team that started against the Buccaneers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates and Al Ahly drew 0-0 on SaturdayTau started from the benchKohler questioned on the decision he madeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱