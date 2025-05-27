Why Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker deserves to win PSL Coach of the Season accolade ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro

The 57-year-old's masterful tactics have propelled the Maroons to a top three finish during their first season of continental competition.

Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 PSL Season, Steve Barker has emerged as one of the leading candidates to clinch the prestigious Coach of the Season Award. The highly-rated coach has consistently demonstrated his tactical acumen after turning Stellies into one of the most competitive sides not only in South Africa but on the African continent.

The Winelands-based side has flourished under Barker, with the team's cohesive style of play and competitive spirit representing a blueprint that other clubs will undoubtedly try to follow.

His ability to extract the best from his players, combined with his astute tactical intelligence, has yielded positive results, including a notable victory over Egyptian giants Zamalek in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final last month.

Article continues below

Interestingly, the former AmaTuks mentor has made it to the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup, Carling Knockout Cup, and Nedbank Cup in the just-ended campaign. Barker also guided Stellenbosch to the final of the 2024 MTN8, where they lost 3-1 against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

They concluded the season with a third-place finish on the league table to qualify for the CAF interclub competitions for the second season in a row and Barker has made a real case to win the Coach of the Season accolade ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso and former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

Here, GOAL looks at why Steve Barker is a perfect candidate for the accolade: