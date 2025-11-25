Why has Orlando Pirates striker been missing? Agent clarifies situation amid speculation over star

Football agent Mike Makaab has clarified why Boitumelo Radiopane has been missing, as the striker's situation remains a matter of speculation.

The 23-year-old was preferred to lead the line when the season began, as Ouaddou began his era with Pirates.

In the opening games of the current season, Radiopane played in four games across all competitions, where he registered one assist. As he struggled in front of the goal, Ouaddou decided to interchange Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Radiopane last featured for the Sea Robbers in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg action against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on the 16th of August.

After falling down the pecking order, he has been missing, leading to questions around whether his future with the Soweto giants is assured.

His failure to score also led to criticism, and Ouaddoddou was forced to rely on more experienced options in order to stabilise the boat when Pirates started the season struggling.