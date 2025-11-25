Why has Orlando Pirates striker been missing? Agent clarifies situation amid speculation over star
- Backpage
Where is Bucs forward?
Football agent Mike Makaab has clarified why Boitumelo Radiopane has been missing, as the striker's situation remains a matter of speculation.
The 23-year-old was preferred to lead the line when the season began, as Ouaddou began his era with Pirates.
In the opening games of the current season, Radiopane played in four games across all competitions, where he registered one assist. As he struggled in front of the goal, Ouaddou decided to interchange Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Radiopane last featured for the Sea Robbers in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg action against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on the 16th of August.
After falling down the pecking order, he has been missing, leading to questions around whether his future with the Soweto giants is assured.
His failure to score also led to criticism, and Ouaddoddou was forced to rely on more experienced options in order to stabilise the boat when Pirates started the season struggling.
- Backpage
'No discussion around his future'
In fact, reports indicate that Radiopane could be loaned out in the next transfer window. However, Makaab has cleared the air, stating that his anger has been missing because of an injury.
Makaab also believes Pirates' technical bench has faith in the former South Africa junior international.
“Boitumelo Radiopane, unfortunately, got an injury a few weeks ago. He recently completed his rehabilitation and joined the team for full training,” Makaab told FARPost.
“You need to understand that Pirates is going to have a long season with a lot of games, so it’s the injury that kept him out; no discussions are happening around his future. As I said, he suffered an injury, and he is in the plans of the team, and surely he will compete for his place in the starting line-up.”
- Backpage
Ouaddou opens up about Radiopane
Ouaddou is understood to rate the forward highly, and when he was questioned about Radipane in the past, he offered a glowing assessment of the Bucs' forward.
“This kind of player… It’s easy for a coach; he has a fantastic mentality, and he is well educated as a player. As a man, he is respectful – he’s a worker, so I’m lucky to have such players to train,” Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.
“He’s a professional; it means when we call him for duty, he doesn’t have any problem… to sit on the bench and then come on to give everything. I gave him 10 minutes, and I said, ‘Son, you have to score your goal.’ And he nearly scored; he gave everything," he added.
“This is the mentality a coach is looking for from his players, and all my players—I’m really lucky with all the players I have at Pirates; they have fantastic mentality. It’s one of the first dressing rooms I have seen with such a great mentality of the players.”
- Backpage
How has Radiopane performed in past seasons?
Last season, Radiopane made two starts in 15 appearances after he returned to Pirates from Cape Town Spurs.
He came through the Pirates DStv Diski Challenge setup and was promoted to the senior team in 2021 after a good goalscoring record in the reserve league.
However, he was later loaned out to the Urban Warriors in order to gain more experience. He returned from a two-season loan spell with Spurs at the start of the previous campaign and featured in 15 matches.
It remains to be seen how far he will be involved as the season goes on; that is, if he remains with the Soweto giants throughout the season.
With Pirates out of the CAF Champions League, it means fixtures in the season are reduced, and to play in the remaining competitions means one has to be on top of his form.