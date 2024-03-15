Explained: Why Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal Champions League quarter-final clash at Emirates

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeExplained: Why Bayern Munich fans are banned from attending Arsenal Champions League quarter-final clash at EmiratesArsenalBayern MunichFan storiesBundesligaPremier LeagueChampions LeagueBayern Munich fans will not be allowed to attend the Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern will have no support at Emirates Banned from having away fans by UEFA Arsenal to sell Bayern allocation to home fans