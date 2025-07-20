Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana, July 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Why Andile Dlamini and not Kaylin Swart? Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis explains her choice to stick with Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper for WAFCON after criticism - 'She’s done it before'

Women's Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa
A. Dlamini
K. Swart
D. Ellis
Nigeria

In a show that proved her worth and why she is a dependable keeper, Dlamini produced heroic moments that helped South Africa see off resilient Senegal.

  • Ellis showers Dlamini with praise

  • Dlamini's heroics helped SA reach semis
  • To face continental rivals Super Falcons
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below