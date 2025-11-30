+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ouaddou, Appolis and Sibisi GFX GOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Why Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates can finally dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns and end their PSL trophy drought

The Buccaneers are desperate to end their lengthy Premier Soccer League [PSL] title drought, and this season, it appears they have a golden opportunity. The Soweto giants are currently in the driver’s seat as far as the title race is concerned, and they have it all in their hands to ensure they finish at the top. 

Pirates have been Mamelodi Sundowns’ biggest rivals in the PSL race in the last three seasons, and they will be eager to finally dethrone them this year. It has not been an easy task over the past few seasons, falling short each time they have tried to knock Downs off their perch. Jose Riveiro gave it all he had while he was in charge, but the Spaniard’s best efforts were all in vain as he couldn’t quite get Bucs over the line. Now, his successor, Abdeslam Ouaddou, is hoping to succeed where Pirates’ most successful coach in recent memory failed.

So far, Ouaddou is on track to achieve his goal, but the season is long and arduous, and in Sundowns, they have an opponent that will not make it easy. The Brazilians have won the last eight PSL titles in a row, and they will not just roll over for Bucs, or any other challenger. Pirates will have to play out of their skin week in week out to ensure they stay on top, knowing that Downs will punish any mistake from now till the end of the season. 

Here, GOAL discusses some of the reasons why Pirates could well get over the line this time around, ending Sundowns’ long PSL dominance.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Is Ouaddou the difference?

    The Moroccan earned a lot of respect in Mzansi football after doing a stellar job at lowly Marumo Gallants last season, albeit in a short spell.  

    The former Fulham defender got his team to play an attractive and exciting brand of football, catching the eye of the Pirates bosses in the process.

    And it is safe to say that while his appointment might have come as a shock and slightly disappointing to many at the beginning, Ouaddou is beginning to look the part.

    So far, it looks like the 46-year-old has brought the same brand of football to the Sea Robbers, with early indications pointing to a much quicker, tactically flexible and more direct Pirates.

    After years of chasing behind Sundowns, it appears as though Bucs could get over the line this season, and the difference will be Ouaddou, who has brought something different to the table.

  • Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Pirates’ excellent form 

    Bucs are currently in brilliant form, the kind that could see them finish the season as league champions if they manage to maintain it until the very end. 

    Pirates are perched atop the PSL table with 28 points from 12 games, three points clear of defending champions Sundowns.  

    Bucs’ 2-0 away win at Durban City on Saturday ignited genuine hopes of a title run this season, and Sundowns will know that they have a serious challenge.

    Despite losing their opening two games, it has been a record-breaking campaign to date for Pirates, with their current form being their best-ever run in the PSL era.

  • Oswin Appollis & Abdeslam Oaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpagepix

    Building a well-oiled machine

    Riveiro had already established a strong, functional team and winning culture, but Ouaddou seems to be taking that a step further this season.

    Ouaddou's role was always to maintain the success built by Riveiro, and hopefully make minor improvements, not build from scratch, and he has understood the task.

    He seems to have made intelligent adjustments, introduced new tactical ideas, and polished the existing squad to reach even greater heights this term.

    The new signings that were made have gelled well with the team, increasing the level of competition and improving the overall quality of the team. 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Defensive masterpiece 

    As much as Pirates have quality attackers, this season has been built on a stout defence, with only five goals conceded in 12 games, the best record in the league. 

    That includes eight clean sheets, making their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine one of the best in the league as far as shutouts are concerned. 

    But Pirates’ defensive record is not just due to the brilliance of their keeper; in fact, he has had little to do in most matches as he stands before a resolute defence. Spearheaded by young sensation Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Pirates’ defence is arguably the meanest in the league, and that is a good platform to build from. 

    The phrase “Strikers win matches, defenders win titles," could ring true in Pirates’ case at the end of the season. 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns November 2025Backpage

    Sundowns’ shaky performance

    Sundowns' recent performances might not necessarily be bad, but they have not been brilliant either, especially according to their standards.

    Miguel Cardoso seems to be struggling somewhat, not quite getting out of the team what the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena were able to in the past.

    Downs, though, are still a force to be reckoned with, but Pirates will be sensing an opportunity if the Tshwane giants’ recent performances remain shaky. 

    Sure, Sundowns remain a dangerous team, but recent matches in late 2025 have sparked debate and concern among fans and analysts.    

    The team has faced criticism for a lack of intensity and cohesion in some recent matches, and this has coincided with Pirates’ resurgence.

  • FBL-AFR-PSL-PIRATES-SUNDOWNSAFP

