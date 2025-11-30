Why Abdeslam Ouaddou's Orlando Pirates can finally dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns and end their PSL trophy drought

Pirates have been Mamelodi Sundowns’ biggest rivals in the PSL race in the last three seasons, and they will be eager to finally dethrone them this year. It has not been an easy task over the past few seasons, falling short each time they have tried to knock Downs off their perch. Jose Riveiro gave it all he had while he was in charge, but the Spaniard’s best efforts were all in vain as he couldn’t quite get Bucs over the line. Now, his successor, Abdeslam Ouaddou, is hoping to succeed where Pirates’ most successful coach in recent memory failed.

So far, Ouaddou is on track to achieve his goal, but the season is long and arduous, and in Sundowns, they have an opponent that will not make it easy. The Brazilians have won the last eight PSL titles in a row, and they will not just roll over for Bucs, or any other challenger. Pirates will have to play out of their skin week in week out to ensure they stay on top, knowing that Downs will punish any mistake from now till the end of the season.

Here, GOAL discusses some of the reasons why Pirates could well get over the line this time around, ending Sundowns’ long PSL dominance.

