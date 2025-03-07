'Who is Freitas Camilo? Even Google doesn't recognize him! Ask Orlando Pirates about Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro, they know him very well, but Costa was selling scones in Brazil that's why he's unknown' - Fans

The remarks made by an ex-Buccaneers player regarding the Brazilian star were not well received by Downs fans, who have now responded to him.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Lucas Ribeiro Costa has already netted 16 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions for Miguel Cardoso's star-studded team so far in the 2024/25 season.

However, a former Orlando Pirates player, Freitas Camilo, has asserted that Lucas Ribeiro Costa is not even recognized in Brazil despite his achievements in the local Premier Soccer League.

These Brazilian comments ignited discussions on social media, with Masandawana fans feeling that Camilo is being disrespectful to Ribeiro, while supporters from other clubs are endorsing his claim.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL presents some of the most notable opinions shared by fans regarding Camilo's remarks on Ribeiro.