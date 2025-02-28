Which Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns after yet another Premier Soccer League mini-break?

Amakhosi will be looking to bounce back after a 4-1 defeat against SuperSport United in their last Premier Soccer League game.

Nasreddine Nabi’s men were last in league action on February 18, where they locked horns with Gavin Hunt’s side in what marked their most recent competitive outing.

The Glamour Boys have had to navigate a stop-start season, with this being their fourth extended break from domestic football – a pattern that has undoubtedly impacted their rhythm and momentum.

Here, GOAL takes an in-depth look at Chiefs' ongoing battle with inconsistency, how their frequent mid-season ‘holidays’ have disrupted their campaign and their worrying track record against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱