'Where is Rhulani Mokwena? Benni McCarthy would have been a better choice! Orlando Pirates have no intention of winning PSL, and Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to dominate' - Fans

As Bucs confirm a new head coach, ending speculation, the path is now clear as they begin a new ambitious post-Jose Riveiro journey.

After a somewhat long period of waiting, Orlando Pirates have finally confirmed who their next coach will be.

Abdeslam Ouaddou, who is a former Marumo Gallants head coach, has been preferred to steer the Bucs from where Jose Riveiro left.

The Moroccan has been appointed by Pirates, who believe he is the man to steer them to the next level. Rhulani Mokwena, Pitso Mosimane, and even Benni McCarthy had been linked with the Bucs job, as some argued it was time for the Soweto giants to trust a local coach.

In the end, Ouaddou has been picked, and Mandla Ncikazi retained, as the Sea Robbers begin their post-Riveiro journey.

After the confirmation of Ouaddou's appointment, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the news.