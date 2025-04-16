What's left for Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns - and the rest of the PSL to play for as SuperSport United & Cape Town City embroiled in relegation battle

GOAL looks at the different battles leading up to the last stretch of the 2024/25 club football season as PSL giants go for major honours.

The Premier Soccer League is reaching its business end in the 2024/25 season as teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are all competing with different goals and agendas.

For Chiefs, they are looking to sign off the season positively in Nasreddine Nabi's maiden season, while their arch rivals, Pirates, are rolling up the red carpet to bid farewell to Jose Riveiro. The club are keen to give him a big send-off as they could still make history with a quadruple this season.

Join GOAL as we also look at matters at mid-table and the relegation zone, monitor who might be involved in the promotion and relegation playoffs.