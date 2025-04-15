Royal AM saga: How Thwihli Thwahla’s fall exposed the Premier Soccer League’s cracks, derailed dreams & has left a league searching for its soul

What began as a flamboyant, headline-grabbing tale in South African football has now spiralled into one of its most embarrassing chapters.

Royal AM, under the spotlight-loving stewardship of Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, was once the Premier Soccer League’s most unpredictable darling, a club that danced to the beat of its own drum, often literally.

But fast-forward and the music has stopped. What remains is a broken team, disillusioned fans, unpaid players and a league whose credibility has taken another self-inflicted blow.

The Royal AM saga isn’t just about one club’s collapse, it’s about the systemic fragility within the PSL itself. From governance to sponsorship, from morale to next season’s logistics, GOAL looks at how this disaster has touched every corner of the South African football ecosystem.

